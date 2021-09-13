Sam Asghari Said Britney Spears Will Get An Ironclad Prenup

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she said. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant.”

“I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby,” she continued. “But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have… any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”