Sam Asghari Instagram On Britney Spears Documentaries

“I question producers who made them ‘just to shed light’ without input or approval from subject.”
It highlighted the pop star’s conservatorship, her previous relationship with Justin Timberlake, her mistreatment by the media, and more.
Well, a slew of new Britney Spears documentaries are coming our way, and Brit’s fiancé, Sam Asghari, has some thoughts.
“Past docs left [a] bad aftertaste,” he recently wrote in his IG story. “I’m hopeful this one will be respectful.”
“I don’t blame CNN, BBC, or Netflix (which got me through lockdowns) for airing them because, as an actor, I tell other people’s stories, too.”
“I question producers who made them ‘just to shed light’ without input or approval from subject.”
“Any credit for light being shed should go to #freebritney.”
So, there ya have it! Will you be watching the new Britney Spears documentaries?
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!