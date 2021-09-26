Sam Asghari Instagram On Britney Spears Documentaries

By
Bradly Lamb
2

“I question producers who made them ‘just to shed light’ without input or approval from subject.”

By now, you’ve likely watched Framing Britney Spears, the documentary that exploded on the scene earlier this year.

It highlighted the pop star’s conservatorship, her previous relationship with Justin Timberlake, her mistreatment by the media, and more.

Well, a slew of new Britney Spears documentaries are coming our way, and Brit’s fiancé, Sam Asghari, has some thoughts.


Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for GLAAD

FX and Hulu’s Controlling Britney Spears was released this weekend. CNN’s Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle For Freedom comes out tonight. And Britney vs. Spears hits Netflix on September 28.

“Past docs left [a] bad aftertaste,” he recently wrote in his IG story. “I’m hopeful this one will be respectful.”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I don’t blame CNN, BBC, or Netflix (which got me through lockdowns) for airing them because, as an actor, I tell other people’s stories, too.”


E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I question producers who made them ‘just to shed light’ without input or approval from subject.”

“Any credit for light being shed should go to #freebritney.”

So, there ya have it! Will you be watching the new Britney Spears documentaries?

