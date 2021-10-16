Salvadoreans are now selling ‘way more’ US Dollars to buy Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
16
© Reuters.

El Salvador’s mainstream (BTC) adoption gains momentum during the ongoing bull run as citizens increasingly exchange their United States dollar savings for Bitcoin.

President Nayib Bukele shared this new development on Twitter (NYSE:) based on the data acquired from El Salvador’s in-house wallet service, Chivo. President Bukele said: