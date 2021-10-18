Salvadorans are now selling ‘way more’ US dollars to buy Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters.

El Salvador’s mainstream (BTC) adoption is gaining momentum during the ongoing bull run as citizens are increasingly exchanging their U.S. dollar savings for BTC.

President Nayib Bukele shared this new development on Twitter (NYSE:), based on data acquired from El Salvador’s in-house wallet service, Chivo. Bukele said: