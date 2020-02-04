Salman Khan to promote tourism in his home state Madhya Pradesh

Salman Khan was last seen on the big screens in Dabangg 3. The film was the third installment of his successful Dabangg franchise. Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Saiee Manjrekar and Sudeep Kiccha, the movie was an action movie full of power. Some parts of the movie were filmed in the beautiful state of Madhya Pradesh. The superstar wants more and more Bollywood movies to be filmed in MP, which is also the actor's home.

The actor talked extensively about how Bollywood helps boost tourism in a place. Salman said in a recent interview: "Around 300 to 350 people come as a team (to shoot a movie). We also need minor artists, the ration and the services of the hotel. It's not just about 300 people coming … gasoline, kerosene and everything is taken from that particular place. " "

He added: “We spend a lot on travel. Even if a movie does not work well at the box office, there are digital and satellite media, where you can watch the movies. We mark that place. This is how your tourism increases. Every time you watch a movie on television or digital, you see it was filmed in Indore or Bhopal. So when fans see it, they visit that place. "