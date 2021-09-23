Salma Hayek Shares Rare Photo Of Her Daughter Valentina

“My precious girl, you are everything to me.”

Salma Hayek is celebrating a special day — her daughter Valentina’s 14th birthday!


The actor took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion with a sweet post that included a rare photo of the teen.


In the pic, Salma and Valentina can be seen facing each other with their foreheads touching as they stand in front of a stunning sunset.

“My precious girl, you are everything to me. Blessed be the day you came into my life to shine your radiant light,” Salma wrote.


She added, “Happy Birthday Valentina!!!!! Thank you for being YOU.”


Salma, who shares Valentina with husband François-Henri Pinault, is also mom to her 14-year-old stepson Augie.


She recently shared a photo with Augie from a weekend getaway with the family — and it looks like they’re having the best time.

“I’ve been learning to get out of the way…to let them be who they are. To give them the chance to take the chance to be unique,” Salma recently said of raising her children.

It sure looks like Salma doing a great job!

