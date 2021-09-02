Salma Hayek Rocks Blue Swimsuit In Beach Birthday Photo – Hollywood Life

55 never looked so good! Salma Hayek stuns in a one-piece swimsuit as she commemorates her birthday.

This is 55! Salma Hayek sizzled in a vibrant blue one-piece swimsuit for a new birthday photo shared on Instagram on September 2. The Golden Globe winner celebrated another year around the sun with a swimsuit snapshot on a scenic beach and said she was “grateful.”

“Happy 55th birthday to me 💃🏻 looking forward to new adventures #grateful,” she captioned the post.

Prior to getting one year older, Salma appeared on Red Table Talk in June to chat about all things aging and menopause, declaring that women do not have expiration dates. The actress told co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, “You can kick ass at any age. You can hold your own at any age. You can dream at any age. You can be romantic at any age.”

“We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are,” she continued. “We’re not just here to make babies, we’re not just here to baby the man. We’re not just here to service everything and everyone around us and then when the kids go away… it’s almost like expiration date for the eggs means an expiration date for you as a woman.”

“It’s a misunderstanding that has been going around for centuries,” Salma said. The actress also set the record straight and denied ever getting breast augmentation to enlarge her breasts, explaining that her boobs grew during menopause. “A lot of people say that I had breast augmentation. I don’t blame them. My boobs were smaller,” she said. “But they just have kept growing, many, many sizes and my back has been really suffering from it.”

The film actress certainly continues to “kick ass” at any age, as she will star in two upcoming action films: Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard with Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds, and Antonio Banderas, and, of course, Marvel’s highly-anticipated Eternals with Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, and Richard Madden, among other notable stars.

The actress shared a glimpse of the film on Instagram last month (above) and detailed her “butterflies” from working on the project. “I felt butterflies in my stomach just getting a glimpse of [director] Chloé Zhao’s elegant work,” Salma wrote. “I’m immensely grateful to be a part of it.”