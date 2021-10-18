Salma Hayek On Partying With Angelina Jolie On Birthday

Salma and Angelina had a blast!
“There was no birthday party,” Hayek explained about her get together. “All of those people were crashers. I said, ‘I don’t want a birthday party this year. I had to work all day.’
“Twenty-five people that I told that there is no birthday party, [but they still] showed up anyway.”
Hayek explained that Jolie probably showed up at her house because she felt “sorry for [her] loneliness.” But when she got there, she learned all about Mexican birthday traditions like Mordida.
“After you blow the candles, you have to — mordida means ‘a bite’ — you have to bite the cake with your mouth without your hands holding or anything,” Hayek explained about the video.
“And then there’s always [someone] that comes and hits you and sticks your face inside the cake,” Hayek continued.
But when Jolie heard that she was going to take part in the tradition, she had a few reservations.
“We told [Angelina] that I was going to bite and that the tradition was this and she says, ‘No, no. Oh no, I cannot do that.’” Hayek shared. Fortunately, “She got over the nose.”
What I would have given to have been there. Sounds like everyone had a grand time!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!