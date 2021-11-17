Salma Hayek Complimenting Lady Gaga For House Of Gucci

And if you thought Salma was done talking up her bestie, NOPE. On the red carpet for the world premiere of the film in London, Salma said, “Lady Gaga was amazing to work with and I really looked forward everyday to come and play with her becuse you never knew what she was gonna do and I love to work with someone like that. I love that spontaneity and freshness, to be on your toes and you don’t know where it’s gonna go. And Ridley was always very welcoming to this kind of experimentation.”