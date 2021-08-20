Salma Hayek Almost Turned Down Marvel’s Eternals

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
And you know that Marvel’s Eternals is coming out on November 1.
But did you know that Salma Hayek almost turned down her role in Eternals?
It’s true. Hayek recently revealed all to Entertainment Weekly about why she almost turned down the role of Ajak.
“I said, ‘Forget it,'” she recalled while remembering how she reacted to the initial offer. “I said, ‘God knows what kind of grandmother they want me to play.'”
“I’m used to being [told] I’m going to be the extra or the old prostitute.”
However, when Hayek found out that Zhao was directing it, she was immediately game: “I said, ‘Okay! Let’s have the meeting!'”
You can read the entire feature here — and go watch Chloe Zhao’s other movies, including The Rider! They’re good!
