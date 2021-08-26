Salesforce, Ulta Beauty, Snowflake Rise Premarket; Dollar General Falls By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, August 26th. Please refresh for updates.
Salesforce (NYSE:) stock rose 2.9% after the software giant beat expectations for earnings in the second quarter and signaled the shift to hybrid work would keep demand strong in the third quarter.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:) stock rose 5.2% after cosmetics retailer beat quarterly expectations and raised its full-year revenue and earnings guidance.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:) stock rose 14% after the retailer revised its guidance for both the ongoing financial year and beyond, increased its quarterly dividend and expanded its buyback program.
Snowflake (NYSE:) stock rose 4% after the newly-listed software company reported better-than-expected quarterly results and an upbeat forecast for the current quarter.
Splunk (NASDAQ:) stock rose 3.4% after the business software provider beat quarterly expectations as more premium customers shifted to Cloud and used the company’s applications.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:) stock fell 4.9% and Dollar General (NYSE:) stock fell 4.1%, with both discount retailers cutting full-year profit forecasts, citing surging supply chain costs.
JD.com (NASDAQ:) ADRs fell 0.3% after Bloomberg News reported that the Chinese e-commerce giant is in advanced talks to acquire a controlling stake in storage facilities manager China Logistics.
Pure Storage (NYSE:) stock soared 13% after the tech company raised its full-year revenue guidance; the company’s second-quarter revenue beat estimates and its net loss narrowed.
Coty (NYSE:) stock rose 4.5% after the cosmetics maker said it expects to return to annual sales growth for the first time in at least three years, thanks to people buying more beauty products as they increasingly venture out again.
Cigna (NYSE:) stock rose 0.5% after the health insurer said it would now sell insurance plans created by the Affordable Care Act in three new U.S. states.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:) stock fell 2.2% after the clothes retailer disappointed with its quarterly revenue release.
