Salesforce raises full-year revenue outlook By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
(Reuters) – Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) on Thursday raised its fiscal full-year revenue forecast, as the pandemic-led shift to hybrid work fueled demand for its cloud-based software.
The company now expects full-year sales in the range of $26.25 billion to $26.35 billion, compared to its previous forecast of $26.2 billion to $26.3 billion.
