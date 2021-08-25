Salesforce beats quarterly revenue estimates By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
(Reuters) – Business software maker Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as the pandemic-led shift to hybrid work fueled demand for its cloud-based software.
Revenue in the second quarter rose 23% to $6.34 billion. Analysts on average expected revenue of $6.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
