Saint Jean Carbon Successfully Tests Its New Air Classifier Design and Produces Jumbo Graphite Flakes

Article content NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) is pleased to announce that the Company successfully tested its new proprietary air classifier design to separate graphitic flakes from an undisclosed Canadian ore body of metamorphic rocks containing graphite. During the first trial of the new proprietary air classifier design, the machine demonstrated capability to separate graphitic flakes into sizes ranging from +100 mesh (149 microns) to +30 mesh (595 microns). The largest graphite flakes separated by the machine were observed to be larger than +30 mesh in diameter.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Company’s intended use for the air classifier is to produce the largest graphitic flake size possible, which the Company expects would command the highest cost premium for graphite anode concentrates that are used in the production of lithium ion batteries for use in electric vehicles. Below is a microscopy of one sample of a typical jumbo graphite flake that was separated by Saint Jean’s air classifier. This jumbo flake of graphite is approximately 1500 microns in diameter and was separated in the 3rd compartment of the air classifier. A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below: The initial results from testing completed by a third party laboratory indicate that graphite purity in excess of 90% may be achieved once the iron has been removed from graphitic flakes separated by the air classifier. Based on the results of this first equipment trial, the Company believes that the air classification process can produce graphite concentrates to the grades required for lithium-ion battery anodes. The correlation of the computational fluid dynamics simulation, previously completed by the Company, to the actual physical test results are significant as the Company believes that further adjustments in the computer simulation will lead to further improvements of the air classifier’s capabilities. The Company is planning additional air classifier trials to attempt to attain graphite concentrates with higher purity levels. Further effort will be needed to confirm the process and machinery are capable of production scale up.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content V-Bond Lee, Chief Technology Officer, quotes, “We are very excited that we were able to demonstrate that the air classifier is capable of producing statistically similar results to the engineering computer simulation. This shows the importance of ensuring high fidelity in the engineering simulations. We are also motivated by the possibility that our proprietary air classifier technology, using aerodynamics, can provide competitive advantages over traditional wet processes such as flotation where chemicals and reagents from wet tailings need to be reclaimed. The advantages of air classification are substantial in simplicity, costs and impact to the environment.” On behalf of the Board of Directors

Saint Jean Carbon Inc.

Dr. William Pfaffenberger, Chairman of the Board, CEO and President

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Information Contact:

Email: info@saintjeancarbon.com

Tel: (250) 381-6181 Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Saint Jean’s business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ‘‘plans’’, ‘‘expects’’ or ‘‘does not expect’’, ‘‘budget’’, ‘‘scheduled’’, ‘‘estimates’’, “forecasts’’, ‘‘intends’’, ‘‘anticipates’’ or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results ‘‘may’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘would’’, ‘‘might’’ or ‘‘will be taken’’, ‘‘occur’’ or ‘‘be achieved’’.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially. Although Saint Jean believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements include statements with respect to: (i) the Company’s expectation that large graphitic flake size would command the highest cost premium for graphite anode concentrates that are used in the production of lithium ion batteries for use in electric vehicles; (ii) the Company’s belief that the air classification process can produce graphite concentrates to the grades required for lithium-ion battery anodes; (iii)

the

statement that graphite purity in excess of 90% may be achieved once the iron has been removed from graphitic flakes separated by the air classifier; (iv) the Company’s belief that further adjustments in the computer simulation will lead to further improvements of the air classifier’s capabilities; (v) the Company’s plan to attempt to attain graphite concentrates with higher purity levels; (vii) the inherent assumption that the process and machinery is capable of production scale up; and (viii) the possibility that the air classifier technology can provide competitive advantages over traditional wet processes. Statements of past performance should not be construed as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Saint Jean assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.