SafeMoon Price Surges 20% Amid Wallet Release By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
SafeMoon Price Surges 20% Amid Wallet Release
  • SafeMoon price has increased by 20%.
  • This surge in price came after SafeMoon developers launched a beta version of their wallet on the Google (NASDAQ:) Play store.
  • SafeMoon now ranks among the top 100 cryptos in terms of market cap.

SafeMoon price surged by 20% according to a report. Moreover, the SafeMoon price surge came in a few days after its developers announced the release of their beta version of SafeMoon’s wallet on the Google Play store.

To be specific, SafeMoon price successfully achieved the 20% milestone within a 24-hour duration. With this said, SafeMoon is now ranked among the top 100 cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization.

Briefly, SafeMoon is a decentralized token on top of the Binance Smart Chain. Honestly, SafeMoon…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR