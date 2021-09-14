SafeMoon Price Surges 20% Amid Wallet Release By CoinQuora

SafeMoon Price Surges 20% Amid Wallet Release



SafeMoon price has increased by 20%.

This surge in price came after SafeMoon developers launched a beta version of their wallet on the Google (NASDAQ:) Play store.

SafeMoon now ranks among the top 100 cryptos in terms of market cap.

SafeMoon price surged by 20% according to a report. Moreover, the SafeMoon price surge came in a few days after its developers announced the release of their beta version of SafeMoon’s wallet on the Google Play store.

To be specific, SafeMoon price successfully achieved the 20% milestone within a 24-hour duration. With this said, SafeMoon is now ranked among the top 100 cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization.

Briefly, SafeMoon is a decentralized token on top of the Binance Smart Chain. Honestly, SafeMoon…

