Safaree Shows Off The Latest Hairstyle He Did For His Daughter On Instagram

A father’s job is never done. Whether it’s emotionally, physically, financially, or to do their daughter’s hair, fathers can do it all. Today, Safaree Samuels came out victorious while styling his daughter, Safire Samuels’, hair after a previous failed attempt. The ‘Strait’ rapper held it down and proved that he could slay some edges while debuting his baby girl’s latest hairstyle.

Safaree took to his Instagram story, with his baby girl held tightly in his arms, to show off the sleek bun he did. As the one-year-old looked precious, she smiled and turned her head so we could get into the hairstyle! While kissing and speaking to his child, Safaree said, “Look at you. Oh my goodness, you look like a completely different person.” While in awe of his work he continued, by asking,” I got better, huh?”

The better in which the rapper is referring to is the hairstyle that he did on Safire earlier this month on the 11th. As she was sitting calmly in what appeared to be a crip, she allowed her father to take his time brushing through her naturally curly hair and applying products to lock in moisture. Safire wasn’t feeling her half up- half down hairstyle during the process, but her father shared a picture with her smiling after he finished, proving she liked the hairstyle after all.

Some Roommates couldn’t help but comment how beautiful Safire was and commend him on being involved with the child, despite all of the drama with his estranged wife, Erica Mena. One commented, “Despite his shenanigans, this is so cute.” Another commented, “ She looks so cute. I love a daddy that does hair.”

Roommates do you think Safaree did a good job with this hairstyle?

