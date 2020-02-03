Safaree Samuels regrets being a "daddy girl,quot; after Erika Mena gives birth – See her baby's first photo!

Safaree Samuels went to social networks to announce that her baby and Erica Mena's are here and that she is a girl! The rapper shared the first picture with the bundle of joy and was also excited to be a proud "daddy girl,quot; as well as being super excited about fatherhood in general.

The girl was received on February 2 and in a post that Safaree shared on her Instagram account, she talked about the big event in her life along with a click that showed her new daughter's little hand holding her finger.

‘These last 24 hours have been an adventure to say the least! I'm part of the #girldad club now 🙏🏾. Perfection is here ❤️, "he wrote next to the photo.

The whole #girldad affair is a new trend that has spread online since Kobe Bryant, who was the father of four daughters, died in a tragic helicopter accident.

In the wake of the tragedy, many girls' parents expressed the same pride that the NBA legend used to have.

As for the adventure he was talking about, Safaree referred to the fact that he had to cancel a Rhode Island concert at the last minute to discover that his daughter was about to be born.

"I'm sorry for everyone who came to see me in Rhode Island last night, when I was preparing to leave my wife's water," he shared on Instagram Stories not long after announcing that the baby was born.

The two first announced that they were pregnant on October 1 through a video during which the rapper said: "Wow, wow, it's a big deal! Very big deal. I didn't know I was able to do this. I'm excited! I am nervous. I am in shock. I am incredulous. For me it is very surreal. I don't know what to do, but I know that I will be excellent at what I do, because I am excellent at everything. "



