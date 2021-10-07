Safaree Reflects On How Far He’s Come In Adorable Photo With His Infant Son Legend

Roommates, although Safaree is currently in the middle of a very messy divorce from his estranged wife and fellow “Love & Hip Hop” co-star Erica Mena, he is still finding reasons to smile. In an adorable of himself and his newborn son Legend, the two are grinning from ear-to-ear as Safaree reflects on his life’s journey.

Taking to Instagram, Safaree posted the sweet photo cuddling his son with a caption that read:

“In 2015 so many ppl counted me out said I’d be broke & wished the worst on me. But they all quiet now. My credit score 800, my real estate portfolio is lit, I’m living and doing better than all my naysayers and I’m blessed like I’ve never ever been in my life! Imma always bounce back Becuz my mother is a champion and God got me!! To all of those who’s counted me out from the bottom of my heart we laughing at you and We would like to tell you from the bottom of our hearts Go Su#^ yah Maddaa!!! STRAITtt!!”

As we previously reported last month, Erica accused Safaree of practically abandoning her while she was pregnant and during her delivery of baby Legend, an accusation that he firmly denies, which is also currently playing out on the latest season of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.”

Meanwhile, there are additional rumors swirling that Safaree is dating an Instagram model, who he allegedly sent birthday roses to recently. As for Erica, there are rumors surrounding her as well, specifically her current relationship with ex-boyfriend Rich Dollaz.

