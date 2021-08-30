Safaree Lashes Out At ‘Deadbeat’ Comments After Posting Video With His Kids

Safaree is trying to shut down any narrative that suggests he’s not in his children’s lives despite the recent turmoil on display during this season of “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

Amid his public divorce from wife Erica Mena–who accused him of partying and sleeping with other women while their newborn son, Legend, was in the NICU–Safaree is making it be known that he’s still in his kids’ lives.

The father of two lashed out at fans Monday after he posted videos of him napping with his babies to his Instagram stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The videos didn’t stop people from calling him a “deadbeat,” given his current relationship with his estranged wife.

Safaree caught wind of what people were saying and lashed out in a Twitter rant, claiming that he’s with his children “all the time.”

“I’m sick of this fake a** narrative too like I’m a dead beat. I don’t want a Treat for being with my kids but don’t act like I’m not with my kids becuz y’all don’t see it,” he said. “My kids live in a mansion and that’s because of me! I’m with them all the time!”

He continued, “I don’t need or want sympathy from anybody but b4 you wonder about how my relationship with my kids are just know that they are on their way to a great childhood. Y’all believe this tv sh*t if you want, but a lot of y’all don’t have common sense so I get it but damn.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

In an obvious nod to what’s been going on this season on LHHATL, Safaree also addressed his reaction to finding out Erica was pregnant with their second child in regard to those who believe he wasn’t aware that she was expecting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Safaree’s rant comes a day after Erica posted a pic of their son sleeping with the message, “I got a real man in my bed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The post Safaree Lashes Out At ‘Deadbeat’ Comments After Posting Video With His Kids appeared first on The Shade Room.