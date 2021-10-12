Safaree Defends Dave Chappelle Following Backlash From His Recent Netflix Stand-Up Special—“A Comedian’s Job Is To Be Funny, Offensive And Disrespectful”

Roommates, it’s been over a week and social media, along with various celebrities, are still chiming in regarding Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix stand-up comedy special—and now Safaree has decided to weigh in with his thoughts. Taking to Twitter, Safaree not only defended Dave Chappelle, he also questioned why mainstream media outlets like CNN were covering it to begin with.

Safaree got straight to the point about why he believes Dave Chappelle was simply doing his job as a comedian, writing:

“A comedians job is to be funny offensive and disrespectful, why are ppl acting surprised and shocked when they say the sh*t they say? Especially Dave chaepelle. He’s DAVE CHAPELLE DO y’all not remember what he use to do on his show? I can’t believe they on CNN tlking bout him.”

As previously reported, Netflix is standing firm behind Dave Chappelle despite calls for his special, “The Closer” to be pulled from the streaming service. In a recent company-wide memo, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarados explained why the company is supporting Chappelle’s freedom of speech.

“I wanted to follow up on ‘The Closer’ – Dave Chappelle’s latest special – as several of you have reached out following QBR asking what to say to your teams. It never feels good when people are hurting, especially our colleagues, so I wanted to give you some additional context. You should also be aware that some talent may join third parties in asking us to remove the show in the coming days, which we are not going to do, “ the memo partially read.

