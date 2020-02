Anti-government protesters in Tahrir Square in Baghdad lament their loss of control over the "Turkish restaurant,quot; building, which had provided them with a view on the demonstrations in the square below.

Supporters of Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr had evicted the protesters from the building and now maintain control over him.

%MINIFYHTMLcc35f7877385731a17a52921f7bf627f11% %MINIFYHTMLcc35f7877385731a17a52921f7bf627f12%

Simona Foltyn from Al Jazeera reports from Baghdad, Iraq