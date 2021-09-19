SABIC, ExxonMobil JV in U.S. preparing for initial startup By Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Basic Industries, the world’s fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm, said on Sunday its joint venture project with ExxonMobil (NYSE:) in the U.S. Gulf Coast has started commissioning activities and preparing for an initial startup.
The project includes the establishment of an ethylene production unit with annual capacity of about 1.8 million tonnes, which will feed two polyethylene units and a monoethylene glycol unit, it said in a statement.
SABIC expects that this project will have a positive impact on its consolidated financial statements after the commercial operation begins.
It supports SABIC’s strategy to diversify its feedstock sources and strength its petrochemical manufacturing presence in North America for a wide range of products, it said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.