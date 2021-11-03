S&P 500 Hits Fresh Record as Fed Sets Up Taper; Treasury Yields Climb By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – The S&P 500 hit fresh record highs Wednesday, as the Federal Reserve’s announcement that it would taper its monthly bond purchases later this month was largely in line with market expectations.

The rose 0.13% and hit an earlier all-time high of 4,639.88. The was down 0.1%, or 23 points. The Nasdaq climbed 0.38%, and had earlier notched a record of 15,722.8.

The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday detailed plans to begin scaling back asset purchases later this month, with a view to ending its bond-buying program by June next year.

The monthly bond purchases of $120 billion — $80 billion in Treasuries and $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities – would be trimmed by $15 billion a month.

Following of the decision, Treasury yields climbed higher, with the trading at 1.6% as investors awaited further clues on whether chairman Jerome Powell would push back on market bets that the central bank would be forced to hike rates sooner rather than later.

Utilities, which serve as bond-proxy and come under pressure when rates rise, were on of the biggest declines on the day.

Industrials were down about 1%, paced by a decline in Deere (NYSE:) and Generac.

Generac (NYSE:) slumped more than 6% after Bank of America (NYSE:) downgraded the energy technology solutions provider to neutral from buy, citing valuation concerns.

The bank said that while it was “difficult” to pull its buy rating on the stock following the company’s “overwhelming” growth rates, at some point valuation has to matter.

Energy, meanwhile, also weighed on upside momentum in the broader market, paced by a decline in oil prices following a bigger-than-expected increase in weekly stockpiles.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:), Halliburton (NYSE:), EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:) were down more than 2%.

The fall in oil prices comes just a day ahead of OPEC+ meeting due Thursday, when major oil prices are expected to stick with plans to raise production gradually by 400,000 barrels per month despite pressure to ramp-up output.

Materials racked up gains led by 12% gain in FMC (NYSE:) after the agricultural science company reported than expected results following its better-than-expected third-quarter results reported Tuesday after the closing bell.

Big tech traded mixed as Apple (NASDAQ:), Facebook (NASDAQ:), and Amazon (NASDAQ:) were in the green, while Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:) and Amazon traded below the flatline.

In IPO news, Allbirds (NASDAQ:) made its public market debut in style as the shoe maker surged more than 60% well above its IPO price of $15 per share.

On the economic front, U.S. activity swelled to a record last month, driven by a further reopening of the service sector.

“The surge in the index sends a positive signal about the post-Delta economy,” Pantheon Macroeconomics said in a note. “The bad news is that the supply-chain indicators – supplier delivery times, prices paid, and the order backlog – all materially worsened, with all three hitting new highs.”