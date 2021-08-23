S. Korea’s won leads Asia FX gains, Taiwan stocks jump 2%

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
The South Korean won led gains among
emerging Asian currencies on Monday ahead of a central bank
meeting this week, while Taiwanese stocks rose over 2% after the
island began rolling out its first domestically developed
COVID-19 vaccine.
Currency markets strengthened after Dallas Federal Reserve
President Robert Kaplan, among the U.S. central bank’s most
forceful supporters for starting to reduce support for the
economy, said on Friday he may need to adjust that view if the
Delta variant slows economic growth materially.
“Fears of a sharp global growth de-rating and/or faster than
expected Fed normalization may be overdone… a case of Fed
deferring its announcement to taper could see USD ease off,”
Maybank analysts said in a note.
The Bank of Korea’s rate decision will be in focus this week
after it gave strong indications last month an end to its run of
pandemic era, record-low interest rates was coming.
The country’s benchmark stock index, which has
fallen in 10 of the last 12 sessions, gained 1.4%. The South
Korean won rose as much as 0.6% against the
greenback.
Taiwanese stocks were on course for their best day
in three months on signs of progress in vaccinations.
Malaysia’s stocks added 0.4% and the ringgit
strengthened 0.2%. New Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob took
charge on Saturday following the collapse of the administration
of Muhyiddin Yassin due to coalition infighting.
“Some of the volatility witnessed in Malaysian assets
through the uncertainty of last week will likely abate with the
appointment of a new PM, ” Mizuho Bank analysts said in a note.
Equity markets across the region rebounded from last week’s
sell-off, while investors also eyed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome
Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole later this week for more clarity
on stimulus tapering.
Thai stocks hit their highest in over a month as the
country’s exports rose more than expected in July on improved
global demand.
Philippines’ equities were supported by reassurances
from its central bank that current record low interest rates
would not be changed anytime soon.
HIGHLIGHTS
**Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 4.9 basis
points at 6.396%
**Malaysia’s 3-year benchmark yield is up 0.5 basis points
at 2.342%
**Singapore’s 5-year benchmark yield is up 1 basis point at
0.808%
(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)
