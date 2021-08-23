S. Korea’s won leads Asia FX gains, Taiwan stocks jump 2%

The South Korean won led gains among

emerging Asian currencies on Monday ahead of a central bank

meeting this week, while Taiwanese stocks rose over 2% after the

island began rolling out its first domestically developed

COVID-19 vaccine.

Currency markets strengthened after Dallas Federal Reserve

President Robert Kaplan, among the U.S. central bank’s most

forceful supporters for starting to reduce support for the

economy, said on Friday he may need to adjust that view if the

Delta variant slows economic growth materially.

“Fears of a sharp global growth de-rating and/or faster than

expected Fed normalization may be overdone… a case of Fed

deferring its announcement to taper could see USD ease off,”

Maybank analysts said in a note.

The Bank of Korea’s rate decision will be in focus this week

after it gave strong indications last month an end to its run of

pandemic era, record-low interest rates was coming.

The country’s benchmark stock index, which has

fallen in 10 of the last 12 sessions, gained 1.4%. The South

Korean won rose as much as 0.6% against the

greenback.

Taiwanese stocks were on course for their best day

in three months on signs of progress in vaccinations.

Malaysia’s stocks added 0.4% and the ringgit

strengthened 0.2%. New Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob took

charge on Saturday following the collapse of the administration

of Muhyiddin Yassin due to coalition infighting.

“Some of the volatility witnessed in Malaysian assets

through the uncertainty of last week will likely abate with the

appointment of a new PM, ” Mizuho Bank analysts said in a note.

Equity markets across the region rebounded from last week’s

sell-off, while investors also eyed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome

Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole later this week for more clarity

on stimulus tapering.

Thai stocks hit their highest in over a month as the

country’s exports rose more than expected in July on improved

global demand.

Philippines’ equities were supported by reassurances

from its central bank that current record low interest rates

would not be changed anytime soon.

HIGHLIGHTS

**Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 4.9 basis

points at 6.396%

**Malaysia’s 3-year benchmark yield is up 0.5 basis points

at 2.342%

**Singapore’s 5-year benchmark yield is up 1 basis point at

0.808%

Asia stock indexes and currencies

at 0356 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD %

%

Japan -0.05 -6.03 <.n2>

China EC>

India +0.00 -1.77 <.ns ei>

Indonesi +0.31 -2.53 <.jk a se>

Malaysia +0.19 -4.92 <.kl se>

Philippi +0.27 -4.35 <.ps nes i>

S.Korea 11>

Singapor +0.16 -2.87 <.st e i>

Taiwan +0.23 +1.93 <.tw ii>

Thailand +0.09 -10.0 <.se ti>

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana

Nicolaci da Costa)

