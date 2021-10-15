S.Korea’s won, Indonesian rupiah gain, other Asian FX mixed

record levels due to high demand and supply disruptions.

from a global energy crunch that is pushing coal prices to

exporter of commodities including thermal coal, is benefiting

energy prices as well as the reopening of its holiday island of

scaling a near eight-month high supported by the recent surge in

gained among mixed Asian currencies on Friday, with the rupiah

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The rupiah is among the best performing currencies in

the region, with only a marginal drop so far this year. On

Friday, it appreciated 0.3% to scale its highest level since

late-February, and was set to add 1% over the week, its best

since early September.

“Despite Bali’s reopening to visitors from 19 low-risk

countries, demand could be the bottle-neck in the short-term.

While we remain cautiously optimistic on rupiah sentiments, its

recovery path is likely to remain choppy,” analysts at Maybank

said in a note.

The benchmark 10-year benchmark yields in Indonesia

slipped 8.7 basis points to 6.207%, the lowest since

September 24, tracking the global flattening of bond yields.

Indonesia has some of the highest-yielding debt in emerging