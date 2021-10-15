S.Korea’s won, Indonesian rupiah gain, other Asian FX mixed

South Korea’s won and Indonesian rupiah

gained among mixed Asian currencies on Friday, with the rupiah

scaling a near eight-month high supported by the recent surge in

energy prices as well as the reopening of its holiday island of

Bali to foreign tourists.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s biggest economy and a major

exporter of commodities including thermal coal, is benefiting

from a global energy crunch that is pushing coal prices to

record levels due to high demand and supply disruptions.

The rupiah is among the best performing currencies in

the region, with only a marginal drop so far this year. On

Friday, it appreciated 0.3% to scale its highest level since

late-February, and was set to add 1% over the week, its best

since early September.

“Despite Bali’s reopening to visitors from 19 low-risk

countries, demand could be the bottle-neck in the short-term.

While we remain cautiously optimistic on rupiah sentiments, its

recovery path is likely to remain choppy,” analysts at Maybank

said in a note.

The benchmark 10-year benchmark yields in Indonesia

slipped 8.7 basis points to 6.207%, the lowest since

September 24, tracking the global flattening of bond yields.

Indonesia has some of the highest-yielding debt in emerging

markets.

Shorter-term U.S. yields have risen over the past two days

while longer-dated yields have dipped, which has served to

flatten the yield curve, indicating the market is anticipating a

rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Investors will also be waiting for Bank of Indonesia’s

policy meeting next week where the central bank is expected to

hold interest rates steady to boost economic recovery, a Reuters

poll showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea’s won appreciated

0.4% to hit an over two-week high, while equities advanced more

than a percent to scale a two-week high.

The Bank of Korea governor said it may be possible for the

central bank to raise base interest rates at its next review in

late November. Earlier this week the central bank kept the rates

steady after it hiked its policy rate in August.

Among other currencies, the Philippine peso added

0.2%, while the Thai baht and Malaysian ringgit

slipped marginally.

Equities in the region were largely positive, supported by

the easing of curbs in Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia,

Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Shares in the Philippines, Singapore, and

Thailand were up 0.6% each, with stocks in Manila

scaling a nine-month high and Singapore stocks touching an over

two-month high.

Markets in India, were closed for a

holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** U.S. 10-year benchmark yields at 1.5299%, down 8.19 basis

points this week

** U.S. 2-year benchmark yields at 0.3621%, up 4.23 basis

points this week

** Indonesia trade surplus shrinks less than expected in

September –

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0348 GMT

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen

Coates)

Comments

