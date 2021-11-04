S.Korea’s SK On to invest $2.5 billion to build new EV battery factory in China -govt media By Reuters

SEOUL (Reuters) – The battery unit of South Korea’s SK Innovation Co Ltd plans to invest $2.53 billion to build a new electric vehicle (EV) battery factory in China, China’s local government backed Yancheng News reported on Thursday.

SK Innovation’s wholly-owned battery subsidiary SK On, which supplies electric car batteries to Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co, Volkswagen (DE:) and Hyundai Motor Co among others, has battery production sites in the United States, Hungary, China and South Korea.

The company had said in September it planned to build a new battery factory in China with an initial investment of 1.2 trillion won ($1.01 billion) https://www.reuters.com/article/ctech-us-sk-innovation-battery-china-idCAKBN2FX2Z4-OCATC.

“SK On has been building (battery) factories in the United States, China and Hungary as a growth strategy after securing battery orders in the global market,” SK On said in a statement.

SK On said last week that it has an order backlog of about 1.6 terawatt hours (TWh) of batteries worth about 220 trillion won, which could power about 23 million electric vehicles.

($1 = 1,183.4000 won)

