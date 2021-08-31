S.Korea’s parliament passes bill to curb Google, Apple commission dominance

Article content SEOUL — South Korea’s parliament on Tuesday approved a bill that bans major app store operators such as Google and Apple from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commissions on in-app purchases. It is the first such curb by a major economy on the likes of Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, which face global criticism for requiring the use of proprietary payment systems that charge commissions of up to 30%. The final vote was 180 in favor out of 188 attending to pass the amendment to the Telecommunications Business Act, dubbed the “Anti-Google law.”

Article content “We’ll reflect on how to comply with this law while maintaining a model that supports a high-quality operating system and app store, and we will share more in the coming weeks,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters. Google added Google Play provides far more than payment processing, and its service fee helps keep Android free, giving developers the tools and global platform to access billions of consumers around the world. “It’s a model that keeps device costs low for consumers and enables both platforms and developers to succeed financially. And just as it costs developers money to build an app, it costs us money to build and maintain an operating system and app store.” Apple responded to an email reiterating a statement issued last week.