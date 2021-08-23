S.Korea’s LG Chem shares fall more than 6% on GM’s Bolt EV recall By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo//File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) – Shares of South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd slid as much as 6.5% on Monday after General Motors Co (NYSE:) on Friday said it would recall about 73,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles (EVs) at a cost of $1 billion to address fire risks. The Detroit company also said it would indefinitely halt sales of the EVs due to the issue and will seek reimbursement from battery supplier LG. The latest recall covers 73,000 vehicles from model years 2019 through 2022.