S.Korea’s Kakao Pay prices IPO at top of range to raise $1.3 bln

SEOUL — South Korea’s Kakao Pay Corp has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of its indicative range to raise 1.5 trillion won ($1.28 billion), the fintech company said on Friday.

Kakao Pay shares were priced at 90,000 won per share after an indicative range of 60,000-90,000 won, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Backed by Ant Group, the company cut its IPO target https://www.reuters.com/technology/skoreas-kakao-pay-cuts-ipo-target-by-6-13-bln-2021-08-31 by 6% in late August after a regulator said it needed to resubmit its IPO registration statement.