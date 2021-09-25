S.Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday

Article content SEOUL — South Korea’s daily COVID-19 infections topped 3,000 for the first time as an outbreak fueled by this week’s three-day holiday spreads, authorities said on Saturday. Friday’s 3,273 coronavirus cases surpassed the previous high https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/south-korea-reports-record-high-daily-covid-19-cases-2434-kdca-2021-09-24 a day earlier, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said, taking the nation’s tally to 298,402 infections and 2,441 deaths.

Article content Domestically transmitted cases accounted for 3,245 of the new infections, while 28 were imported. More than 77% of the former were in Seoul and areas neighboring the capital, which is home to about half the population of 52 million. “We estimate that the surge in travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, as well as the increase in person-to-person contact, could be major reasons for the sharp increase,” said the agency’s director, Jeong Eun-kyeong. The current outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant has contributed to the jump in infections, she told a briefing. Daily infections may continue to surge over the next one or two weeks, she added, urging people to delay or cancel private gatherings over the period.