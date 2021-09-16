S. Korean won leads gains as most Asian currencies firm

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0208 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.260 109.36 +0.09

Sing dlr 1.341 1.3407 +0.01

Taiwan dlr 27.667 27.708 +0.15

Korean won 1168.300 1170.5 +0.19

Baht 32.860 32.87 +0.03

Peso 49.781 49.71 -0.14

Rupiah 14220.000 14240 +0.14

Rupee 73.490 73.49 0.00

Ringgit 4.157 4.157 0.00

Yuan 6.432 6.433 +0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.260 103.24 -5.51

Sing dlr 1.341 1.3209 -1.47

Taiwan dlr 27.667 28.483 +2.95

Korean won 1168.300 1086.20 -7.03

Baht 32.860 29.96 -8.83

Peso 49.781 48.01 -3.56

Rupiah 14220.000 14040 -1.27

Rupee 73.490 73.07 -0.58

Ringgit 4.157 4.0200 -3.30

Yuan 6.432 6.5283 +1.50

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi

Aich)