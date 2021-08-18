S.Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 109.540 109.57 +0.03
Sing dlr 1.362 1.3621 +0.01
Taiwan dlr 27.873 27.869 -0.01
Korean won 1173.700 1176.3 +0.22
Baht 33.220 33.25 +0.09
Peso 50.355 50.41 +0.11
Rupiah 14390.000 14370 -0.14
Rupee 74.350 74.35 +0.00
Ringgit 4.238 4.236 -0.05
Yuan 6.484 6.4858 +0.03
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move
Japan yen 109.540 103.24 -5.75
Sing dlr 1.362 1.3209 -3.02
Taiwan dlr 27.873 28.483 +2.19
Korean won 1173.700 1086.20 -7.46
Baht 33.220 29.96 -9.81
Peso 50.355 48.01 -4.66
Rupiah 14390.000 14040 -2.43
Rupee 74.350 73.07 -1.73
Ringgit 4.238 4.0400 -4.67
Yuan 6.484 6.5283 +0.68
(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)