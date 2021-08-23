S.Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
`
Currency Latest bid Previous Pct
day Move
Japan yen 109.850 109.8 -0.05
Sing dlr 1.360 1.3621 +0.16
Taiwan dlr 27.970 28.008 +0.14
Korean won 1172.600 1179.6 +0.60
Baht 33.270 33.339 +0.21
Peso 50.202 50.33 +0.25
Rupiah 14410.000 14450 +0.28
Rupee 74.385 74.385 +0.00
Ringgit 4.227 4.236 +0.21
Yuan 6.491 6.5012 +0.16
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct
Move
Japan yen 109.850 103.24 -6.02
Sing dlr 1.360 1.3209 -2.87
Taiwan dlr 27.970 28.483 +1.83
Korean won 1172.600 1086.20 -7.37
Baht 33.270 29.96 -9.95
Peso 50.202 48.01 -4.37
Rupiah 14410.000 14040 -2.57
Rupee 74.385 73.07 -1.77
Ringgit 4.227 4.0400 -4.42
Yuan 6.491 6.5283 +0.58
(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)