S. Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies

Singapore stocks rose over 1% on
Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak, while the South
Korean won led gains among Asian currencies after a six-day
hammering prompted the finance ministry to monitor the currency
market more closely.
Other currencies in the region strengthened. The Indonesian
rupiah was the outlier, dropping nearly 0.1%.
Markets shrugged off weak U.S. data showing retail sales in
July fell more than expected.
“With the strong job gains seen in July, it suggests that
there may still be room for more spending ahead. Much will
depend on the timeline for which the virus situation eases, ”
Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG said in a note.
Philippine stocks extended gains to a third session,
after President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday proposed record
$99.13 billion national budget for 2022 to help the country
recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thai stocks hit their highest in nearly a month,
while the Thai baht strengthened.
Minutes of the country’s central bank meeting showed two
members of Thailand’s monetary policy committee who pushed
unsuccessfully for a rate cut earlier this month argued action
was needed because of risks of economic slowdown.
South Korean stocks rose after falling for eight
straight days, while the won gained over 0.6%.
A finance ministry official said he was closely monitoring
exchange rates as dollar/won could shoot up further,
and that the won’s weakness this week was due to foreign
investors selling stocks.
Indonesian stocks climbed after data showed its
exports in July rose 29.3%.
Equity markets in Malaysia were flat amid an ongoing
transition of power where a former deputy premier emerged as a
leading candidate for prime minister after Muhyiddin Yassin
resigned on Monday.
HIGHLIGHTS:
**Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 3.6 basis
points at 6.313%
**Malaysia’s 3-year benchmark yield is down 0.3 basis points
at 1.914%
**Philippine 10-year benchmark yield is unchanged at 4.078%
(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)