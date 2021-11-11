S.Korean won leads Asian FX lower

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

`

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 114.060 113.9 -0.14

Sing dlr 1.353 1.3527 -0.04

Taiwan dlr 27.830 27.785 -0.16

Korean won 1185.400 1180.9 -0.38

Baht 32.830 32.75 -0.24

Peso 50.170 50.04 -0.26

Rupiah 14295.000 14250 -0.31

Rupee 74.385 74.385 +0.00

Ringgit 4.162 4.152 -0.24

Yuan 6.404 6.3897 -0.22

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 114.060 103.24 -9.49

Sing dlr 1.353 1.3209 -2.39

Taiwan dlr 27.830 28.483 +2.35

Korean won 1185.400 1086.20 -8.37

Baht 32.830 29.96 -8.74

Peso 50.170 48.01 -4.31

Rupiah 14295.000 14040 -1.78

Rupee 74.385 73.07 -1.77

Ringgit 4.162 4.0400 -2.93

Yuan 6.404 6.5283 +1.94

(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi

Aich)