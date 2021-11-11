S.Korean won leads Asian FX lower

Article content
The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
`
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 114.060 113.9 -0.14
Sing dlr 1.353 1.3527 -0.04
Taiwan dlr 27.830 27.785 -0.16
Korean won 1185.400 1180.9 -0.38
Baht 32.830 32.75 -0.24
Peso 50.170 50.04 -0.26
Rupiah 14295.000 14250 -0.31
Rupee 74.385 74.385 +0.00
Ringgit 4.162 4.152 -0.24
Yuan 6.404 6.3897 -0.22
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move
Japan yen 114.060 103.24 -9.49
Sing dlr 1.353 1.3209 -2.39
Taiwan dlr 27.830 28.483 +2.35
Korean won 1185.400 1086.20 -8.37
Baht 32.830 29.96 -8.74
Peso 50.170 48.01 -4.31
Rupiah 14295.000 14040 -1.78
Rupee 74.385 73.07 -1.77
Ringgit 4.162 4.0400 -2.93
Yuan 6.404 6.5283 +1.94
(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)