S.Korean won leads Asian FX lower as dollar, U.S. Treasury yields rise

Matilda Colman
Most emerging Asian currencies fell on

Wednesday as the dollar traded close to a 16-month peak and U.S.

Treasury yields jumped, with the South Korean won bearing the

brunt of losses after a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the

country.

The won weakened by as much as 0.5%, followed by

the Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit

shedding 0.3% each.

A run of strong economic data in the U.S., including a surge

in October retail sales, has kept the dollar hovering close to a

1-1/2-year peak for the past few days.

“Regional currencies are likely affected by the rising U.S.

Treasury yields as inflation concerns as well as strong U.S data

raised expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to quicken

monetary policy normalization,” said Fiona Lim, an FX strategist

with Maybank.

If the Fed starts hiking rates too soon, it will be at odds

with most Asian central banks to stand pat on policy to help

their economies recover from the pandemic-driven slump.

U.S. bond yields rose overnight ahead of the U.S. Treasury’s

sale of 20-year paper later in the day. They’ve been on an

upswing since data showed last Wednesday that U.S. consumer

prices for October posted their biggest gain in more than three

decades.

The region’s stock markets were mixed, with South Korean

stocks falling 1%, on track for their worst day in a

week after the country reported 3,187 new infections for

Tuesday, the second-highest since the pandemic began.

Singaporean stocks shed 0.4%, even as the

city-state’s October non-oil domestic exports (NODX) jumped

17.9% from a year earlier, beating forecasts.

“The Singapore Index may be seeing some near-term

distribution after the catalysts from economic reopening and

earnings season have been priced,” Jun Rong Yeap, a market

strategist at IG, wrote in a note.

Japanese shares reversed early gains on concerns

over rising costs and a weaker yen.

On the upside, shares in Thailand, Indonesia

and Taiwan gained between 0.2% to 0.3%.

Investors will now turn their focus to policy reviews by the

Indonesian and Philippine central banks on Thursday. Both are

expected to hold interest rates, according to Reuters polls.

HIGHLIGHTS:

**Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 0.5 basis

points at 6.192%

**Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 0.5 basis points

at 1.8%

**Mapletree Logistics Trust and Wilmar

International are top losers on the Singapore

benchmark

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0409 GMT

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru

Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

