S.Korean stocks fall, won weakens ahead of potential rate hike

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Author of the article:

South Korean stocks fell on Wednesday and

the won weakened ahead of a widely expected rate hike from the

country’s central bank, which would make it the first in Asia to

do so in the pandemic era.

Taiwan led other emerging Asian equities higher on positive

U.S. vaccination news and as investors were less sure whether

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would announce a timetable

for tapering stimulus at his Jackson Hole speech.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the Bank of Korea to raise

interest rates on Thursday, even as the country struggles to

contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

South Korean stocks dropped up to 0.7% and the won

weakened 0.3% against the dollar.

“An earlier rate hike from the BOK than the Fed is expected

to provide limited support for the KRW, given the weakening

correlation between the KRW-USD rate gap,” Ma Tieying and Philip

Wee, analysts at DBS wrote in a note.

The South Korean won is one of the worst performing

currencies in Asia this year, having depreciated nearly 7%

against the dollar, hurt mostly by outflows from foreign

investors.

“Bond inflows have remained steady and strong, as the

risk-return profile of KTBs remains attractive to foreign

investors – especially those from Europe and Japan, where yields

are zero/negative,” the note added.

Malaysian equities extended gains to a fourth

session and the ringgit strengthened 0.1%

The ringgit’s move was supported by China reporting zero

COVID-19 cases and fading uncertainties over domestic politics

after the appointment of new prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob,

analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Other Asian currencies weakened, with the Philippine peso

and the South Korean won leading losses.

Thai stocks gained on statements from the finance

minister that the country’s fiscal position remained strong and

it can raise its public debt ceiling if necessary.

In Indonesia, stocks gained up to 0.7%, as the

central bank said it expected inflation to be within its target

range of 2% to 4% in 2021 and 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

**Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 6.9 basis

points at 6.29%

**Malaysia’s 10-year benchmark yield is down 0.3 basis

points at 3.24%

**Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 2.7 basis points

at 1.412%

Asia stock indexes and currencies

at 0354 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD %

%

Japan -0.14 -5.95 <.n2>

China EC>

India +0.00 -1.52 <.ns ei>

Indonesi -0.10 -2.53 <.jk a se>

Malaysia +0.09 -4.58 <.kl se>

Philippi -0.24 -4.21 <.ps nes i>

S.Korea 11>

Singapor -0.05 -2.51 <.st e i>

Taiwan +0.03 +1.96 <.tw ii>

Thailand +0.02 -8.92 <.se ti>

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna

Chandra Eluri)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR