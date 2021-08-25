S.Korean stocks fall, won weakens ahead of potential rate hike

Article content

South Korean stocks fell on Wednesday and

the won weakened ahead of a widely expected rate hike from the

country’s central bank, which would make it the first in Asia to

do so in the pandemic era.

Taiwan led other emerging Asian equities higher on positive

U.S. vaccination news and as investors were less sure whether

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would announce a timetable

for tapering stimulus at his Jackson Hole speech.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the Bank of Korea to raise