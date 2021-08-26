S.Korean stocks fall after c.bank rate hike; most others retreat

South Korean stocks and the won fell on

Thursday after the country’s central bank raised policy rates,

while most other equity markets in the region pulled back from a

recent rebound ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s symposium

later this week.

Global central banks have sought to tighten policies to rein

in inflation spikes, with the Bank of Korea becoming the first

major Asian central bank to move away from pandemic-era monetary

settings. Investors are also eyeing Fed chair Jerome Powell’s

speech on Friday to get clues about a tapering in U.S. stimulus.

“Markets might have been too quick to brush off the Fed’s

Jackson Hole Symposium on Aug. 27-28 as a non-event, ” analysts

at DBS said in a note.

Surging COVID-19 cases in the region have also pressured its

equity markets.

South Korea’s stock benchmark fell up to 0.8%, and

the won weakened 0.3% against the dollar.

The Bank of Korea raised its policy rate for the first time

in almost three years, even as the country reported highest

daily count of COVID-19 deaths for 2021.

“This is not a dismissal of (the) Delta risks, but an

acknowledgement of the substantial recovery (accentuated by

exports) thus far, ” Mizuho Bank analysts said in a note.

“While the rate-hike may be incongruous with Delta

outbreaks, it provides a pre-emptive buffer against KRW (Korean

won) and macro-stability risks, and quells worries of extended

leverage.”

Most of the region’s currencies weakened, led by the

Philippine peso’s 0.6% fall.

But, the Malaysian ringgit was at its strongest in

over five weeks, as the dollar hovered near a one-week low

versus major peers. The country’s stock benchmark gained

for a fifth consecutive session.

The ringgit’s move was due to softer dollar and broadly

supported risk sentiment on positive U.S. vaccination news and

on expectations that Jackson Hole may not see a tapering

announcement, Maybank analysts said in a note.

Thai stocks rose for a fifth straight session. The

country’s unemployment rate in the second quarter dipped from a

12-year high in the previous three months.

The Indonesian index dropped 0.8% after the country

said its budget deficit was 2.04% of the GDP between January to

July this year.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 7.1 basis

points at 6.173%

** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 2.3 basis

points at 1.424%​​

** Thailand’s 10-year government bond yields are up 2.5

basis points at 1.635%

Asia stock indexes and currencies

at 0413 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD %

%

Japan +0.05 -6.09 <.n2>

China EC>

India +0.00 -1.59 <.ns ei>

Indonesi -0.16 -2.62 <.jk a se>

Malaysia +0.29 -4.06 <.kl se>

Philippi -0.41 -3.86 <.ps nes i>

S.Korea 11>

Singapor +0.00 -2.38 <.st e i>

Taiwan +0.03 +2.02 <.tw ii>

Thailand -0.05 -8.66 <.se ti>

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by

Uttaresh.V)

