S.Korean stocks fall after c.bank rate hike; most others retreat

Article content South Korean stocks and the won fell on Thursday after the country’s central bank raised policy rates, while most other equity markets in the region pulled back from a recent rebound ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s symposium later this week. Global central banks have sought to tighten policies to rein in inflation spikes, with the Bank of Korea becoming the first major Asian central bank to move away from pandemic-era monetary settings. Investors are also eyeing Fed chair Jerome Powell’s

Article content speech on Friday to get clues about a tapering in U.S. stimulus. “Markets might have been too quick to brush off the Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium on Aug. 27-28 as a non-event, ” analysts at DBS said in a note. Surging COVID-19 cases in the region have also pressured its equity markets. South Korea’s stock benchmark fell up to 0.8%, and the won weakened 0.3% against the dollar. The Bank of Korea raised its policy rate for the first time in almost three years, even as the country reported highest daily count of COVID-19 deaths for 2021. “This is not a dismissal of (the) Delta risks, but an acknowledgement of the substantial recovery (accentuated by exports) thus far, ” Mizuho Bank analysts said in a note. “While the rate-hike may be incongruous with Delta

Article content outbreaks, it provides a pre-emptive buffer against KRW (Korean won) and macro-stability risks, and quells worries of extended leverage.” Most of the region’s currencies weakened, led by the Philippine peso’s 0.6% fall. But, the Malaysian ringgit was at its strongest in over five weeks, as the dollar hovered near a one-week low versus major peers. The country’s stock benchmark gained for a fifth consecutive session. The ringgit’s move was due to softer dollar and broadly supported risk sentiment on positive U.S. vaccination news and on expectations that Jackson Hole may not see a tapering announcement, Maybank analysts said in a note. Thai stocks rose for a fifth straight session. The country’s unemployment rate in the second quarter dipped from a

Article content 12-year high in the previous three months. The Indonesian index dropped 0.8% after the country said its budget deficit was 2.04% of the GDP between January to July this year. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 7.1 basis points at 6.173% ** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 2.3 basis points at 1.424%​​ ** Thailand’s 10-year government bond yields are up 2.5 basis points at 1.635% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0413 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.05 -6.09 <.n2> China EC> India +0.00 -1.59 <.ns ei> Indonesi -0.16 -2.62 <.jk a se> Malaysia +0.29 -4.06 <.kl se> Philippi -0.41 -3.86 <.ps nes i> S.Korea 11> Singapor +0.00 -2.38 <.st e i> Taiwan +0.03 +2.02 <.tw ii> Thailand -0.05 -8.66 <.se ti> (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

