S.Korean exports mark 8th straight month of double-digit growth

Article content

SEOUL — South Korean exports marked an eighth straight month of double-digit growth in October, propelled by post-lockdown recoveries in major markets, which pushed up demand for Korean chips and petrochemical products.

Exports surged 24.0% in October from a year earlier, faster than the 16.7% growth from September but missing the 27.0% growth seen in a Reuters poll.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy is widely considered a bellwether for global trade as it is the first to release export data among major trading economies.