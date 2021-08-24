Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content SEOUL — South Korea is likely to bar Google and Apple from requiring software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commissions on in-app purchases, the first such curbs on the tech giants by a major economy. The parliament’s legislation and judiciary committee is expected on Tuesday to approve the amendment of the Telecommunications Business Act, dubbed the “Anti-Google law,” that takes aim at app store operators with dominant market positions.

Article content If the bill gets the committee’s approval, it will be put to a final vote on Wednesday. Lawmakers in South Korea have pushed the issue of the commission structure since mid last year. Alphabet Inc’s Google and Apple Inc were not immediately available for comment. Both companies have faced global criticism because they require software developers using their app stores to use proprietary in-app payment systems that charge commissions of up to 30% on in-app purchases. “For gaming apps, Google has been forcing app developers to use its own payment system … and it wants to expand its policy to other apps like music or webtoon,” said Kwon Se-hwa, a general manager at the Korea Internet Corporations Association, a nonprofit group representing Korean IT firms.

Article content “If the new bill becomes the law, developers will have options to use other independent payment systems,” Kwon said. The European Union last year proposed the Digital Markets Act, taking aim at app store commissions. The rules are designed to affect large companies, but some European lawmakers are in favor of tightening them to specifically target American technology giants, Reuters reported in June https://www.reuters.com/article/eu-tech-rules-idCNL2N2NJ22A. Earlier this month in the United States, a bipartisan trio of senators introduced a bill https://www.reuters.com/technology/us-lawmakers-introduce-bill-rein-apple-google-app-stores-2021-08-11 that would rein in app stores of companies that they said exert too much market control, including Apple and Google.

Article content In South Korea, the home market of Android phone maker Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Google Play Store earned revenue of nearly 6 trillion won ($5.29 billion) in 2019, according to a government report published last year. Earlier this year, Google said it will lower https://www.reuters.com/article/us-google-play-idUSKBN2B82B1 the service fee it charges developers on its app store from 30% to 15% on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year. Apple has made similar moves. For Apple too, commissions from in-app purchases are a key part of its $53.8 billion services business, and are a major expense for some app developers. In May, an antitrust lawsuit filed by the maker of the popular game “Fortnite” against Apple revealed that the game maker paid $100 million in commissions https://www.reuters.com/technology/apple-made-more-than-100-mln-commissions-fortnite-executive-trial-2021-05-19 to Apple over two years. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang in Seoul, Additional reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

