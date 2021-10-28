S.Korea Sept factory output shrinks as auto chip shortage bites

Article content

SEOUL — South Korea’s factory output in September declined from August and unexpectedly shrank on a year-on-year basis, ending a 10-month winning streak, as global chip shortages struck car production.

Industrial production last month fell by a seasonally adjusted 0.8%, Statistics Korea data showed on Friday, missing a median 0.3% decline forecast in a Reuters survey. It followed a 0.7% drop in August.

A breakdown of data showed production of cars shrank 9.8% from a month earlier, while that of semiconductors and electrical equipments also slumped 1.6% and 5.2%, respectively.