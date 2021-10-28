S.Korea Sept factory output contracts on car chip shortage

Article content

SEOUL — South Korea’s factory output in September declined from a month earlier as global chip shortages weighed on car production and output unexpectedly fell on a year-on-year basis, ending a 10th month of growth.

Industrial production last month fell by a seasonally adjusted 0.8%, missing a median 0.3% decline tipped in a Reuters survey and following 0.7% drop in August.

On an annual basis, output unexpectedly contracted 1.8%, missing a 1.4% growth forecast in the poll and down from a 9.7% expansion in August.

