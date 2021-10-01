S.Korea Sept exports jump 16.7% y/y, slightly beating forecast

Article content

SEOUL — Following are South Korea’s

preliminary export and import figures for September, released by

the government on Friday (rounded):

Sept *August

Balance ($ billion) +4.20 +1.65

Exports ($ billion) 55.83 53.21

(% growth vs yr ago) +16.7 +34.8

Imports ($ billion) 51.62 51.57

(% growth vs yr ago) +31.0 +44.0

Avg exports per working day +27.9 +29.0

(% growth vs yr ago)

* Revised on Sept. 15

NOTES:

– Sept exports gained 16.7% from a year earlier, government

data showed on Friday, slowing down from a 34.8% jump in August

and marking a 11th straight month of expansion.

– Reuters poll: Overseas sales in September were seen

growing 16.3% from a year ago, the median forecast in a poll of

22 economists showed.

– There were 21 working days last month, versus 23 days in

the comparable month of 2020.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; editing by Richard Pullin)