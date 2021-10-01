S.Korea Sept exports jump 16.7% y/y, slightly beating forecast

Article content
SEOUL — Following are South Korea’s
preliminary export and import figures for September, released by
the government on Friday (rounded):
Sept *August
Balance ($ billion) +4.20 +1.65
Exports ($ billion) 55.83 53.21
(% growth vs yr ago) +16.7 +34.8
Imports ($ billion) 51.62 51.57
(% growth vs yr ago) +31.0 +44.0
Avg exports per working day +27.9 +29.0
(% growth vs yr ago)
* Revised on Sept. 15
NOTES:
– Sept exports gained 16.7% from a year earlier, government
data showed on Friday, slowing down from a 34.8% jump in August
and marking a 11th straight month of expansion.
– Reuters poll: Overseas sales in September were seen
growing 16.3% from a year ago, the median forecast in a poll of
22 economists showed.
– There were 21 working days last month, versus 23 days in
the comparable month of 2020.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; editing by Richard Pullin)