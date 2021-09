Article content

SEOUL — South Korea’s exports for the first 20 days of September jumped 22.9% from a year earlier, while imports surged 38.8%, customs agency data showed on Thursday.

Exports of semiconductors increased 7.7%, while petroleum products shipments surged 95%.

Full month data will be released on Oct. 1.

