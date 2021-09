Article content

SEOUL — South Korea reported 3,273 COVID-19 cases for Friday, setting a fresh record just a day after hitting the previous high https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/south-korea-reports-record-high-daily-covid-19-cases-2434-kdca-2021-09-24 as the country grapples with its worst wave of infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Saturday.

