S.Korea rations urea supply amid shortage leading drivers to panic buy

Article content SEOUL — The South Korean government started rationing urea, used to cut diesel car and industrial emissions, and banned the resale of the solution amid an acute shortage https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/urea-shortage-threatens-south-koreas-transport-energy-industries-2021-11-09 which is threatening to halt transport and industries. Passenger vehicle drivers will be given a 10-liter limit and commercial vehicle drivers 30 liters, with all resale banned under a set of measures that will be in effect until the end of the year, the trade ministry said on Thursday.

Article content Producers and sellers of the solution are required to report all import, production, sale and inventory data to the government daily, the ministry said in a statement. Approximately two million diesel vehicles, mostly cargo trucks but also passenger vehicles, are required by government to use the additive, according to industry experts. All exports are banned effective immediately. At a special cabinet meeting to review response to the issue that has sparked panic buying https://www.reuters.com/world/china/skorean-drivers-panic-buy-urea-after-china-tightens-supply-2021-11-05 among drivers and long lines at sellers that still had stock, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyun apologized for the failure to anticipate the shortage.