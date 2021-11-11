S.Korea rations urea amid shortage, drivers panic buy

SEOUL — The South Korean government started rationing urea solution, used to cut diesel car and industrial emissions, and banned its resale as panic buying https://www.reuters.com/world/china/skorean-drivers-panic-buy-urea-after-china-tightens-supply-2021-11-05 by drivers exacerbated an acute shortage https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/urea-shortage-threatens-south-koreas-transport-energy-industries-2021-11-09 that could bring transport and industry to a grinding halt.

Passenger vehicle drivers will be given a purchase limit of 10 liters and commercial vehicle drivers 30 liters, with all resale banned under a set of measures that will be implemented through to the end of the year, the trade ministry said on Thursday.

Producers and sellers of the solution are required to report all import, production, sale and inventory data to the government on a daily basis, the ministry said in a statement.

Approximately two million diesel vehicles, mostly cargo trucks but also passenger vehicles, are required by government to use the additive, according to industry experts. All exports are banned effective immediately.

Sales of urea solution are only allowed at gas stations with an exception that urea solution suppliers obtain prior permissions from authorities for “unavoidable reasons.”