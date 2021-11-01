S.Korea Oct exports jump 24% y/y, missing forecast

Article content

SEOUL — Following are South Korea’s

preliminary export and import figures for October, released by

the government on Monday (rounded):

*Oct *Sept

Balance ($ billion) +1.69 +4.21

Exports ($ billion) 55.55 55.83

(% growth vs yr ago) +24.0 +16.7

Imports ($ billion) 53.86 51.62

(% growth vs yr ago) +37.8 +31.0

Avg exports per working day +24.0 +27.9

(% growth vs yr ago)

* Revised on Oct. 15

NOTES:

– October exports jumped 24.0% from a year earlier,

government data showed on Monday, marking a 12th straight month

of expansion.

– Reuters poll: Overseas sales in October were seen growing

27.0% from a year ago, the median forecast in a poll of 14

economists showed.

– There were 21 working days last month, the same as the

comparable month of 2020.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim

Editing by Shri Navaratnam)