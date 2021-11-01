S.Korea Oct exports jump 24% y/y, missing forecast

Article content
SEOUL — Following are South Korea’s
preliminary export and import figures for October, released by
the government on Monday (rounded):
*Oct *Sept
Balance ($ billion) +1.69 +4.21
Exports ($ billion) 55.55 55.83
(% growth vs yr ago) +24.0 +16.7
Imports ($ billion) 53.86 51.62
(% growth vs yr ago) +37.8 +31.0
Avg exports per working day +24.0 +27.9
(% growth vs yr ago)
* Revised on Oct. 15
NOTES:
– October exports jumped 24.0% from a year earlier,
government data showed on Monday, marking a 12th straight month
of expansion.
– Reuters poll: Overseas sales in October were seen growing
27.0% from a year ago, the median forecast in a poll of 14
economists showed.
– There were 21 working days last month, the same as the
comparable month of 2020.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)