S.Korea lifts interest rates from record low as debt concerns grow

Article content SEOUL — The Bank of Korea raised its policy rate for the first time in almost three years on Thursday, becoming the first major Asian central bank to hike interest rates since the pandemic began to curb surging household debt. The BOK’s monetary policy board raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%, as expected by 16 of 30 analysts surveyed by Reuters. The benchmark KOSPI fell sharply after the rate decision, while the South Korean won strengthened. September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose after the rate hike but reversed gains soon after.

Article content Policymakers had been signaling higher rates since May but expectations for a hike were pared recently due to the latest COVID-19 outbreak, which forced Asia’s fourth-largest economy into semi-lockdown in July. Central banks around the world are laying the groundwork for a transition away from crisis-era stimulus as what began as emergency support for collapsing growth now overheats many economies. Most central banks that have raised rates this year are among emerging economies concerned about capital flight and imported inflation. In Asia, Sri Lanka raised rates last week, making it the first in the region to do so. Analysts say South Korea needs to be ahead of the curve as surging household debt and home prices threaten financial stability.